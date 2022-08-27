Sane savior Bayern 1-1 to stop 3 consecutive victories

At 00:30 on August 28th, Beijing time (18:30 on the 27th local time in Germany), the fourth round of the Bundesliga in the 2022/23 season started. Bayern Munich drew 1-1 at home with Borussia, Thuram took the lead, Sane ended former savior. Bayern’s 3-game winning streak ended.

Bayern have lost 2 of their last 4 league home games against Borussia. This is the 109th Bundesliga match between the two teams. Previously, Bayern won 51 wins, 30 draws and 27 losses, including 38 wins, 11 draws and 5 losses at home. Davis rotates out.

In the 34th minute, Muller made a cross from the right, and Mane shot into the empty goal at close range, but Sane interfered with the defense from an offside position at the front point, and the goal was ruled out. In the 39th minute, Sane made an oblique pass, and Mane pushed a shot from the edge of the small penalty area, but because Pavard was offside in the middle, the goal was ruled out again. In the 43rd minute, Yu Pamecano made a mistake, and Thuram single-handedly broke into the net from 12 yards.

Mane’s goal disallowed

Mane strikes again

Borussia 1-0, Thuram

Bayern equalized in the 83rd minute, Mushala passed the ball from the left side of the penalty area, and Sane swept into the lower left corner from 12 yards, 1-1. Bayern had 20 shots, but Borussia goalkeeper Sommer made 19 successful saves.

Bayern 1-1, Sane

Bayern (4-4-2): 1-Neuer; 5-Paval, 2-Upamecano, 21-Hernandez, 19-Davis; 11-Koeman, 18-Sa Bizer (67′, 42-Muciara), 6-Kimich, 10-Sane (85′, 4-De Ligt); 25-Müller, 17-Mane (68′,7- Gnabry)

Technical Statistics

player rating

