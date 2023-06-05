Bundesliga: Lustenau fights for “huge opportunity” at WAC

WAC was the first to finish the qualifying group, two points ahead of Vorarlberg. In any case, the Lustenauers are highly motivated, after all there was a 5-1 sense of success against Egger Glas Hartberg. “It’s a bonus for what we’ve done so far,” said Mader, who declared WAC the slight favourite. “We’re not without a chance. But we need a top day.”

For their part, the Carinthians hope to return to the European Cup. They played in the Conference League last season and three times in the Europa League before that. WAC coach Manfred Schmid expects a close duel without favorites. “The odds are 50/50. It will be a typical knockout game,” explained the ex-Austria coach. The winner of the duel has home rights in the play-off final first leg against Wiener Austria on Thursday, the second leg takes place in Vienna on Sunday.

Admiral Bundesliga,

Play-off semi-finals Monday, 7 p.m.: WAC – Lustenau Lavanttal Arena, SR Jäger Possible lineups: WAC: Bonmann – Oermann, Piesinger, Baumgartner – Veratschnig, Omic, Leitgeb, Jasic – Ballo, Baribo, Röcher Lustenau: Schierl – Gmeiner, Maak, Hugonet, Berger – Grabher, Tiefenbach – Anderson, Surdanovic, Diaby – Fridrikas

Three away wins in four season duels

The fact that the Wolfsbergers are playing the game against Lustenau at home does not necessarily have to be an advantage, as can be seen from the season record against Lustenau. In the four duels, the guests left the field as winners three times, the only draw was three weeks ago in Lavanttal (2:2). However, in the past four seasons since the league reform, the hosts of the play-off semi-finals have been promoted three times.

In addition, the WAC is currently in good form under Schmid: The “Wolves” have been unbeaten for eight games (five wins, three draws), and there has been celebration in the last three games. “We can go into the game with a lot of self-confidence, the belief in their own strengths has long since returned to the players,” said Schmid.

Personal trouble in Lustenau

The Lustenauer dream of their debut in the European Cup. Despite a strong season, the promoted team is not traveling to the Lavanttal untroubled: Regular player Hakim Guenouche was dropped from the squad because he was absent from the final training session in Vienna on Sunday due to contract negotiations.

“He told us quite surprisingly that he was in Vienna and signed a contract with the new club, where nobody knows who that is. We were never informed about it,” Mader said angrily about the 23-year-old Frenchman. “I think it’s unprofessional how he and his advisor have approached it now,” said the 55-year-old coach, who would have liked “a little more honesty”.

“But we are not dependent on one player now, we have a good collective,” explained Mader. In any case, Guenouche will no longer appear in the Lustenau jersey. But there was also good news: in order to save themselves the strain of a long bus ride, the people of Vorarlberg travel from Friedrichshafen to Klagenfurt by plane. According to the coach, the club, a few patrons and a hand in the team coffers make it possible.