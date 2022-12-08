The right strategy for the FIFA World Cup is to take players who will go all the way: the Portugal goalkeeper excellent for value for money

We are in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022: several favorites, but also a surprise, the Morocco of the ‘Italians’ Sabiri, Amrabat and Cheddira. Let’s see who to focus on for these last few games.

GOALKEEPERS — The strategy is to focus on a block of players from the teams you think are favorites to advance to the next round. Having said this, in goal we rely on Alisson (30 credits), goalkeeper from Brazil and author of a great match against South Korea despite the goal conceded. We don’t expect a match full of goals in the Netherlands – Argentina, one of the most even quarters. After the initial scare, South Americans are clearly recovering and appear decidedly solid. Martinez (26) may be the right solution to bet on. Finally, for a quality/price ratio, space for Diogo Costa (9), the starting goalkeeper of Portugal who will face the surprising Morocco.

DEFENDERS — In defense we focus on three laterals that push themselves into the opposing half of the field. Let’s talk about Molina (19), Argentina fullback with already one assist on the scoresheet, Guerreiro (27) Portugal forward who took advantage of Nuno Mendes’ injury and who is back from scoring the most assist against Switzerland and, finally , on Theo Hernandez (27): the full-back for the French national team and AC Milan has only signed one bonus in Qatar, but watch out for the agreement with Mbappè and Giroud. See also Tianjin and Jiangsu men's volleyball players fought in a chaotic scene | Jiangmen, Guangdong | Tianjin Men's Volleyball | Volleyball Super League

Registration for the Gazzetta Fantasy World Championship is open! Up for grabs are cars, scooters and many other prizes! Play for just €9.99

MIDDLEFIELDS — He was involved in five of Portugal’s goals between goals (2) and assists (3). Bruno Fernandes (47) has a hot foot and can make the difference against Morocco too. England-France will also be the match between two midfielders who have convinced a lot like Foden (54) and Rabiot (30). The first scored a goal and offered two assists, the second never fell below the sufficiency.

FORWARDERS — Messi (84) is a candidate to light up the scene also in Argentina-Holland. Brazil seems to have something extra: Richarlison (75) has already scored three goals and can increase his tally, especially if – behind him – the excellent Vinicius, Paquetà and Neymar continue like this. Without Ronaldo as a partner, Joao Felix (63) appeared decidedly inspired with two assists and many illuminating plays. The Atletico Madrid player seems to be Fernando Santos’ only certainty.

December 8 – 18:51

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

