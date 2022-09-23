Home Sports Brazil, three of a kind against Ghana: Richarlison’s brace
Sports

Brazil, three of a kind against Ghana: Richarlison’s brace

by admin
Brazil, three of a kind against Ghana: Richarlison’s brace

In France, Tite’s team won the pre-World Cup friendly 3-0: first goal by Marquinhos. In the second half green-gold debut for Bremer and Ayew’s crossbar

Ghana is no match for Brazil, which is strolling in Le Havre, France. The South Americans win 3-0 in a friendly match with the Africans, in front of 24,112 spectators at the Océane stadium. The first half was enough for the green-gold team to assert the clear technical superiority with a goal from the former Roman player Marquinhos and a brace from Richarlison. The latter is assisted on both occasions by two assists by Neymar, in the evening in a finisher version. Not bad also the former AC Milan player Paquetá, who defended himself well in midfield.

Too offensive

Brazil is in group G of the World Cup, together with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Tonight’s test had a considerable specific weight: coach Tite wanted to face an African national team in a friendly match. Ghana will play the first phase in Group H, facing Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Based on the draw, Brazilians and Ghanaians could find themselves as opponents again in the round of 16 in Qatar. Tite fielded the team with three strikers, Raphinha, Richarlison and Vini Júnior. Behind them Neymar as an attacking midfielder. The coach of Ghana, Otto Addo, brings Afena-Gyan (Cremonese) to the field as a more advanced man.

Asphyxiating pressing

From the very beginning, Brazil presses furiously. And the South American goal arrives after 8 minutes: Marquinhos’s winning header from a corner kick beaten by Raphinha. The Brazilians continue to maintain dominance of the field and are masters of the match. At 27 ‘Richarlison doubles from the edge after an excellent assist from Neymar. And before the break Richarlison again headed a free-kick-cross magnificently placed by Neymar again, in the 39th minute. Match closed at the end of the first half: the 3-0 does not allow replicas.

See also  Japan and South Korea are actively preparing for the World Cup, and Chinese football is still "scraping its head" for the league start plan – yqqlm

Debut

At the beginning of the second half Bremer made his debut in the national team. The Juventus defender replaces the former AC Milan player Thiago Silva. While Afena-Gyan is replaced by Salisu. Tite’s team slows down, Ghana has more courage and Jordan Ayew also hits the crossbar and heads in the 11th minute. But there is little else to tell about the recovery. It’s raining, Brazil makes many substitutions and saves: another test awaits him on Tuesday with an African national team, Tunisia.

September 23, 2022 (change September 23, 2022 | 23:45)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Nations League: Germania-Ungheria 0-1. Decide Szalai

The new CBA season will start on October...

Nations League, victory and promotion for Bosnia. Kvaratskhelia...

Iguodala announces a contract extension with the Warriors:...

Sport Festival: Sacchi, Gullit and the great Milan

LIVE Cycling World Championships, women’s online test. Departure...

the Trento exhibition dedicated to Federica Pellegrini –...

For Casadei again glory, two triumphs to the...

Nations League: France beats Austria

Trento Festival. Pellegrini: “Sport must be helped, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy