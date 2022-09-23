In France, Tite’s team won the pre-World Cup friendly 3-0: first goal by Marquinhos. In the second half green-gold debut for Bremer and Ayew’s crossbar

Ghana is no match for Brazil, which is strolling in Le Havre, France. The South Americans win 3-0 in a friendly match with the Africans, in front of 24,112 spectators at the Océane stadium. The first half was enough for the green-gold team to assert the clear technical superiority with a goal from the former Roman player Marquinhos and a brace from Richarlison. The latter is assisted on both occasions by two assists by Neymar, in the evening in a finisher version. Not bad also the former AC Milan player Paquetá, who defended himself well in midfield.

Too offensive — Brazil is in group G of the World Cup, together with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Tonight’s test had a considerable specific weight: coach Tite wanted to face an African national team in a friendly match. Ghana will play the first phase in Group H, facing Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Based on the draw, Brazilians and Ghanaians could find themselves as opponents again in the round of 16 in Qatar. Tite fielded the team with three strikers, Raphinha, Richarlison and Vini Júnior. Behind them Neymar as an attacking midfielder. The coach of Ghana, Otto Addo, brings Afena-Gyan (Cremonese) to the field as a more advanced man.

Asphyxiating pressing — From the very beginning, Brazil presses furiously. And the South American goal arrives after 8 minutes: Marquinhos’s winning header from a corner kick beaten by Raphinha. The Brazilians continue to maintain dominance of the field and are masters of the match. At 27 ‘Richarlison doubles from the edge after an excellent assist from Neymar. And before the break Richarlison again headed a free-kick-cross magnificently placed by Neymar again, in the 39th minute. Match closed at the end of the first half: the 3-0 does not allow replicas. See also Japan and South Korea are actively preparing for the World Cup, and Chinese football is still "scraping its head" for the league start plan – yqqlm

Debut — At the beginning of the second half Bremer made his debut in the national team. The Juventus defender replaces the former AC Milan player Thiago Silva. While Afena-Gyan is replaced by Salisu. Tite’s team slows down, Ghana has more courage and Jordan Ayew also hits the crossbar and heads in the 11th minute. But there is little else to tell about the recovery. It’s raining, Brazil makes many substitutions and saves: another test awaits him on Tuesday with an African national team, Tunisia.

September 23, 2022 (change September 23, 2022 | 23:45)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

