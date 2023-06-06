Bundesliga: Promoted Lustenau causes a sensation

Vorarlberg will be the only team to play 35 Bundesliga games this year. On Thursday, the Lustenauers have home advantage against the “Veilchen” before the final showdown for a place in the Conference League qualifiers in Vienna (both at 5:00 p.m.) on Sunday. “We gladly accept that. We never thought it would happen like this. It’s all the nicer now that we have another home game on Thursday and can celebrate this outstanding season together with our fans,” said Mader.

The coach showed a golden touch in the game in Wolfsberg, in which his team had turned around late from a 1-0 deficit. The equalizer in the 96th minute was a co-production of two substitutes: Torben Rhein’s corner was headed by Dario Grujcic. And Rhein also prepared Lukas Fridrikas’ 14th goal of the season, which now leads to a duel with Wiener Austria.

GEPA/Matthias Trinkl



Explosiveness by Guenouche

The duel by Hakim Guenouche has a certain explosiveness. Because the Frenchman stayed with the Viennese without consulting the contract talks, he was thrown out of the squad. “We would have expected more that he wouldn’t let us down, but that he’d give the club his full throttle until the end of the season, because he owes the club an incredible amount,” said captain Pius Grabher, making it clear words. Mader did not want to overestimate the cause before the play-off final. “It’s about Austria Lustenau against Austria Wien and not about Markus Mader against Hakim Guenouche.”

On the contrary, the 55-year-old was happy that the team can now fly home on Tuesday. “It’s much shorter than eight hours by bus. That means we have a little more chance to regenerate until Thursday. The guys are pretty much on the limit and Austria is a lot fresher.”

Mader also took the opportunity to thank everyone around the club. “It means a lot to all of us – for the players, for the coaches, for the officials who work their butts off throughout the year to raise funds so that we can fly at all. And above all, I’m happy for our fans, who are experiencing a dream year.”

WAC reports satisfied

Meanwhile, Wolfsberg did not manage to win in the third home game of the season against the promoted team – two defeats in a draw are now on the books. WAC coach Manfred Schmid also missed a duel with his ex-club, he had to resign from Austria in the winter.

The 52-year-old, who inherited Robin Dutt in Lavanttal at the beginning of March, was satisfied. “You can only be proud of what the team has called up this season, week after week.”

According to the 34-year-old, it is “in the stars” whether Schmid will be able to continue working with captain Mario Leitgeb, whose contract is expiring. Striker Tai Baribo, who has scored 17 league goals this season, could also be missing. “I still have a year of contract here. Like every player, I want to develop further. But Wolfsberg gave me the stage. I appreciate everything they’ve done for me. We’ll see what the future brings,” said the Israeli.