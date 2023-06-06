Home » Michel, ‘the attack on the dam is a war crime’ – breaking latest news
“I am appalled by the unprecedented attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime, and we will make Russia and its allies pay the consequences.” This is what the President of the EU Council Charles Michel affirms via Twitter. “I will raise the issue in June at the EU Council and I will propose greater assistance to the flooded areas. My thoughts go to all the families in Ukraine affected by this catastrophe”, continues Michel.

