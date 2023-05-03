Bundesliga, referee Stegemann apologizes after Bochum-Borussia Dortmund and ends up under escort – breaking latest news

Of Simon Goliath

Sascha Stegemann failed to concede a penalty to Borussia Dortmund, who were then held equal by Bochum and overtaken at the top of the table by Bayern. A mistake that can decide the Bundesliga

Mine was a very short night and it didn’t suit me. You wake up with a bad feeling because you are angry that you didn’t make the right decision. I feel like a m…. It’s not every day you hear a referee speak, quite the contrary. But in Germany it is customary for the match director, after the match, to present himself in front of the microphones to explain his choices. He did too Sasha Stegemann, 38 years old and 130 Bundesliga matches behind him. The last one, however, he would soon like to forget: in the 65th minute of Bochum-Borussia Dortmund — with a score of 1-1 — Danilo Soares lands Adeyemi. Clear penalty, but not for the whistle in question, who is not even called back to the Var. The yellow and blacks draw and the day after, thanks to the success of Bayern Munich, they are overtaken at the top of the standings by the Bavarians.

The death threats and the escort An error that could therefore decide the fate of the championship, given that Bayern are over by one point five days from the end of the tournament. Hence Stegemann's sincere admission of guilt: Regarding the action, penalty in favor of Borussia. I didn't see it from the field, I got the impression it was something we were looking for.

Given the stakes, needless to say how badly the Borussia fans took it, going beyond what was allowed. In presenting himself as a guest of the TV show Doppelpass, the referee was accompanied by some police officers, who sat down in the audience. An escort in all respects, made necessary by the death threats suffered by Stegemann and his family.

Even Dortmund CEO Watzke put aside his anger at the refereeing decision by standing up for the whistle: Despite all the disappointment, we cannot tolerate vulgarity of any kind, slander or threats, whether in person or in form. anonymous through social media.