Bundesliga: Struber takes over the rudder in Salzburg

As expected, the new coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg is called Gerhard Struber. The 46-year-old Kuchler takes over the helm from Matthias Jaissle, who moved to Saudi Arabia on Friday one day before the start of the league, and is the first home coach of the Austrian champions since Adi Hütter in 2015. The club announced this in a press conference on Monday .



31.07.2023 13.01

Right from the start, Struber was a top candidate to succeed the 35-year-old German Jaissle, who, like all other previous coaches in the Red Bull era, said goodbye after two full seasons at the latest and signed with the Saudi club Al-Ahli.

For Struber, it’s a return to Red Bull in Austria, where he coached the juniors and later co-coached the pros. After an engagement with Farmteam FC Liefering, he went to Salzburg’s league competitor WAC and then abroad to Barnsley in the English championship. Most recently, Struber coached the Red Bulls New York for two and a half years, where they parted ways in May.

Eight years after Hütter left, Struber is again an Austrian at the helm at Red Bull, only third after Kurt Jara from Tyrol and the Vorarlberg master trainer – and thus also the first Salzburg local hero. The new coach will make his debut against WSG Tirol next Sunday (5:00 p.m.). In September Salzburg will start in the Champions League.

All Red Bull Salzburg coaches: since 2023

Gerhard Stuber (AUT) 2023 Florens Koch GER / Alexander Hauser (AUT) * 2021 – 2023 Matthias Jaissle (GER) 2019 – 2021 Jesse Marsch (USA) 2017 – 2019 Marco Rose (GER) 2016 – 2017 Oscar Garcia (ESP) 2015 Thomas Letsch (GER) * 2015 Peter Zeidler (GER) 2014 – 2015

Adi Hütter (AUT) 2012 – 2014 Roger Schmidt (GER) 2011 – 2012 Ricardo Moniz (NED) 2009 – 2011 Huub Stevens (NED) 2008 – 2009 Co Adriaanse (NED) 2006 – 2008 Giovanni Trapattoni (ITA) 2005 – 2006

Kurt Jara (AUT)

* interim (1 game or 2 games)

