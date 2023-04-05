Status: 04/03/2023 5:46 p.m

Two days after the 3-0 defeat at Union Berlin, VfB Stuttgart released their coach Bruno Labbadia. His successor will be former Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

At the end of the analysis came the numbers. VfB Stuttgart lost 3-0 at Union Berlin. On Matchday 26, VfB are bottom of the Bundesliga table with 20 points. Bruno Labbadia had only won one out of eleven league games. Now he has to go – his successor is called Sebastian Hoeneßfrom 2020 to 2022 coach of TSG Hoffenheim.

“Bruno Labbadia accepted the big challenge last December. Under difficult circumstances, he tried a lot to get the team back on the road to success,” said VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. The “turnaround” was not successful. That’s why they decided not to continue to rely on Labbadia in the relegation battle.

Sebastian Hoeness follows Labbadia

In the course of the dismissal, VfB also presented a direct successor to Labbadia. The former Hoffenheim coach Hoeneß should keep the Swabians in the league. “It’s about the immediate effect, but also about what we want to push at VfB beyond the season,” said Wohlgemuth. “Sebastian Hoeneß has proven that he can lead teams and at the same time have a very positive influence on the development of individual players.” And VfB boss Wehrle is also certain that “Sebastian is the right coach for the upcoming challenges and that he will master this difficult situation together with the team”.

Hoeneß himself is “really looking forward” to the challenge at VfB and thanked “the trust and the good discussions with those responsible”. He has a “great emotional connection” to VfB, where he played in his youth.

Two points behind relegation place

Hoeneß will be on the coaching bench for the first time in the quarter-finals of the cup at 1. FC Nürnberg (April 5, 6 p.m.). VfB still have eight games left in the Bundesliga to stay up in the league.

It is also part of the sporting truth that Stuttgart is only two points behind the relegation place. And the next game is against VfB against 14th in the table. VfL Bochum currently has six more points. It’s easy to calculate how the Swabian situation can change next weekend – in one direction or the other.

Remaining program of VfB Stuttgart is “sporty”

The Bundesliga season ends for VfB Stuttgart on May 27, 2023 with the home game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Then the new VfB coach Hoeneß meets his ex-club, which is now being coached by former VfB coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.