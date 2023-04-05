Donald Trump is under arrest in New York but Silvio Berlusconi ends up in the dock on Italian talk shows. In the episode of Tuesday 4 April on Otto e mezzo, the program on La7, there is talk of the former US president’s legal troubles over payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels. “Trump has been indicted, it is the first time this has happened to a former president. It is a historic day for the United States but also for global and not just American sovereignty”, the presenter Lilli Gruber premised at the beginning of the program addressing her guest, Marco Travaglio: “Does this story also remind you of our home?”.

“I am interested in sovereignty up to a certain point, because I have never understood what it means – replies the director of the Fatto who collects the assist – but it is very interesting to see how politics mediatized through social media manages to completely divert the “beware of the facts which, if proven, are very serious. But it is not a novelty of today, it has also happened to us with Berlusconi and with many other powerful people”.

For Travaglio, the accusations against Trump are serious because he allegedly paid the porn star with electoral campaign funds. “But the other investigation opened by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office was much more serious in which he would have rigged the papers of his properties to avoid paying taxes”, comments the journalist, who insists on the parallelism with the president of Forza Italia: “This too reminds us of one of our former Prime Ministers… Today I was struck by the fact that Trump said two things, namely that the prosecutor who indicted him is one of his political opponents, and that he wants to move the trial elsewhere , but not in Brescia” as at the time by Cav…