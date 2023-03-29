Home Sports Bundesliga: The warnings about knockout drops in stadiums are increasing
The fans in the Bundesliga see themselves exposed to a new danger. The use of knockout drops is increasing in the stands. Several clubs are aggressively tackling the issue. Experts are surprised.

Dhe recent warnings about knockout drops have surprised even fan pundits. “It may be unsettling at first when warnings are given at football games, but on the other hand it is very good to draw attention to the fact that this danger exists,” said Berlin political scientist and fan researcher Jonas Gabler of the dpa: “We know K.-o .-drops from other contexts like clubs and bars.”

SC Freiburg had warned before the international break: “In the Bundesliga there have recently been an increasing number of suspected cases of knockout funds in stadiums. This is also the case in Freiburg.” It was also said that in the game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, several stadium visitors were said to have had symptoms that they suspected of the administration of so-called knockout drops. The police took up the investigation.

SV Werder Bremen also issued a warning before the game against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. So far, the use of knockout drops in Bremen has not been confirmed, as the club explained on request. In addition, the number of suspected cases reported is very small. However, it is very important to the club to tackle this issue proactively.

“Football is ultimately just a reflection of society”

“The fact that football is now also affected is in a way frightening, but basically also obvious because football is ultimately just a reflection of society – with all the highlights, but also negative developments -” said the head of the fan and football research from the University of Würzburg, Harald Lange, the dpa.

Knockout drops usually act like drugs and can cause unconsciousness. Offenders use this time for sexual offenses or to rob. The victims can usually no longer remember it afterwards. With regard to sexualized violence in football stadiums, attention to this topic has increased significantly in recent years, emphasized Gabler.

In his opinion, however, such incidents had not increased significantly. “Sexualised violence and openly articulated sexism are not new phenomena and are not limited to football. But spaces where there are a lot of men and where traditional notions of masculinity dominate are places where these phenomena are particularly evident. That’s why sexism is very present in football,” said Gabler.

