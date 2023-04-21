Bundesliga: Transfer ban against 1. FC Köln: All parties are moving to the CAS

As of: 04/21/2023 9:23 p.m

In the case of the FIFA ban against 1. FC Köln, according to media reports, all parties lodged a complaint with the CAS.

The court confirmed this on Friday, according to reports from the “Kölner Stadtanzeiger” and the “Kölnische Rundschau”. The CAS also announced that it would comment on the Bundesliga club’s case on Monday.

Potocnik also pulls ahead of the CAS

Next to the 1. FC Cologne The Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana also announced during the week that it would go to court. The Slovenians are not satisfied with the amount of damages of almost 52,000 euros and are demanding a sum of millions from 1. FC Köln.

On Friday it became known that the convicted player Jaka Cuber Potocnik is going to the International Court of Justice and has lodged a complaint against his four-month ban.

FIFA had condemned Cologne and Potocnik

The background to the dispute was Potocnik’s move to 1. FC Köln in January 2022. The day after his dismissal from Ljubljana, the player was signed by the Rhinelanders.

After a lawsuit by Ljubljana, the world football association considered it proven that the Cologne incitement had breached the contract and prohibited FC from signing new players for the next two transfer periods. As a first step, the FC hopes that the CAS will temporarily suspend the verdict.