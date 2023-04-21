Caramel about career | Fun

Goran Stojičević Karamela spoke about his career, and revealed whether he ever experienced discomfort due to the famous imitations with which he became famous.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Host Goran Stojićević Karamela was once considered the most famous imitator of Yugoslavia. Due to makeup, miniskirts and imitations, many people said that he was attracted to the same sex, until 2005, when he announced that he had married.

His wife Milica is a real beauty, and the popular couple also had a son. Karamela lives a completely peaceful life today, he rarely appears in the media, and now in his new interview he talked about his career and the tours he went on with famous local musicians. He points out that despite his great popularity, he remained very down-to-earth.

“Who was Ceci Ražnatović’s guest on the tour twice? Who was Lepoj Breni twice on the tour? Haris Đinović, Halid Muslimović? I was. I have reasons, but I still remained normal, because I live a normal life. All this and on tiktok and on social networks it’s all stupidity and abnormality, I don’t like it,” Karamela said.

“I am the best at talking to people at the market. I simply love people. I don’t allow sellers to give me something for free and I don’t understand why some people haggle. In order for that product to come out, someone worked hard and I don’t understand that something costs 100 dinars , and someone asks if it can be done in 60. That’s an understatement for me and I’ve never done that.”

When asked if he had any discomfort due to imitations of female singers, or more precisely if any of them resented him, he answered:

“No, they always liked me to imitate them and then it was known: Whom Karamela does not imitate was not famous. That is true.”

Look at Karamela and his wife:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Pink.rs)