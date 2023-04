Today’s guest in the executive interview is not satisfied with a decent pin on his suit to advertise his company. No, he adorns himself with a green stuffed animal in the place where others have a handkerchief: a frog. Because that’s what his company, Werner & Mertz, stands for: a frog prince adorns the shoe polish Erdal, and the green frog the cleaning agents that were introduced in 1986 – and account for 80 percent of sales, which last year were almost 540 million euros.