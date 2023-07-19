Home » Restriction of railway traffic due to storm | Info
The transport restriction in the “Railway of the Republika Srpska” railway traffic will be valid until further notice

Source: Railways of Republika Srpska

“Railways of the Republika Srpska” introduces restrictions on freight and passenger rail traffic on sections Šamac-Doboj-Maglaj, Srpska Kostajnica-Banjaluka and Doboj-Petrovo Novo due to damage caused by a strong storm.

“Zeljeznica” clarified that this is a transport restriction in rail traffic at border crossings where the transport route includes the mentioned sections of the railway.

The announcement states that as a result of today’s storm from 6:20 p.m. on the contact network at the entrance to the Doboj station, a strong wind knocked down a poplar tree, which caused a power interruption.

The contact network in the area of ​​the Šamac station was also damaged, where the wind threw roof structures from nearby buildings, and the roof of the station building was destroyed.

The contact network on which two poplar trees fell was also damaged in the area of ​​the Kožuha local community near Doboj, and in LJeskov Voda, the wind knocked down a tree on the railway.

ŽRS points out that all competent teams are on the ground, the damage is being assessed and they are undertaking activities to remove and repair the consequences of damage to the railway infrastructure.

As part of passenger traffic on sections Doboj-Petrovo Novo and Doboj-Stanari are provided with alternative bus transportation.

The transport restriction in the “Railway of the Republika Srpska” railway traffic will be valid until further notice, i.e. until the conditions for the regular functioning of railway traffic on these routes are met.

(Srna)

(Srna)

