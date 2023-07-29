Home » In Australia, a military helicopter carrying four people crashed and is now missing
World

In Australia, a military helicopter carrying four people crashed and is now missing

by admin
In Australia, a military helicopter carrying four people crashed and is now missing

On Friday a military helicopter carrying four people crashed near the coast of Queensland, Australia: at the moment both the vehicle and the crew are dispersed. The incident occurred around 22:30 local time (14:30 in Italy) during a joint military exercise with the United States in the Hamilton Island area, in the northern part of the state: Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the helicopter crashed near Lindeman Island, a few miles to the south. Since another helicopter was participating in the exercise, searches were started immediately: however, nothing has been found so far, Marles said.

See also  Is the CCP's military exercise missile "penetrating the island"? Taiwan military experts interpretation | military exercise around the island | economic seas | space flight

You may also like

Pope Francis expresses concern for climate-affected regions and...

Missile on the Russian city of Taganrog, the...

“If your home is in NATO, accept NATO...

Waste on fire at Ciampino, dense smoke near...

Moscow Promises Retaliation for Missile Attack on Russian...

now for him a single room and playstation...

Alison Goldfrap, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Eagles co-founder and bassist Randy Meiser dies

Fire at Čiovo | Info

Pnrr, ok EU Commission with third installment of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy