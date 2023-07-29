In Australia, a military helicopter carrying four people crashed and is now missing

On Friday a military helicopter carrying four people crashed near the coast of Queensland, Australia: at the moment both the vehicle and the crew are dispersed. The incident occurred around 22:30 local time (14:30 in Italy) during a joint military exercise with the United States in the Hamilton Island area, in the northern part of the state: Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the helicopter crashed near Lindeman Island, a few miles to the south. Since another helicopter was participating in the exercise, searches were started immediately: however, nothing has been found so far, Marles said.

