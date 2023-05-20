Bundesliga: WAC sits at the top of the qualifying group

Maurice Malone (38th) initiated the away win in front of 3,476 fans in the Profertil Arena with a anything but untenable low shot for his eighth goal of the season. Augustine Boakye (52nd), who was called up from the start this time, put the lid on it shortly after the restart with the 2-0.

Coach Manfred Schmid’s team is unbeaten in six games. The Styrians, on the other hand, lost again after six games without defeat and, two rounds before the end of the season, as fourth in the table and four points behind the top duo, they only have minimal chances for the European Cup.

Lucky lead gate

Both teams had recently ticked off the topic of relegation positively, but neither team played really free. The Hartbergers could have been rewarded early after a nice combination, Mamadou Sangare aimed a wafer-thin shot wide of the far post after a body deception with his left (12′).

Otherwise there was nothing to see offensively, similar to the other side. With a bit of luck, the opening goal fell there. Malone shot from around 25 yards and the ball slipped into the net under the hands of goalie Raphael Sallinger.

Boakye makes the preliminary decision

After the restart, the hosts came out of the dressing room with verve, but Lukas Fadinger shot well over it from the penalty area (50′). It was precisely in this phase that the WAC made the preliminary decision. Boakye took over a cross from Jonathan Scherzer directly in the box and gave Sallinger no chance to defend himself. The 22-year-old Ghanaian justified his commitment from the start.

After that, the Carinthians skilfully controlled what was happening and hardly ever got into trouble. The supposed goal by Donis Avdijaj (92nd) was rightly not recognized because of a handball by the offensive player.

For Wolfsberger it was the first win after two draws against Altach and Lustenau. For the WAC, it’s next Saturday against WSG Tirol, followed by a guest appearance at the tail light Ried. Hartberg first played against Ried and then in Lustenau.

Bundesliga, qualifying group, 30th round

Saturday:

Hartberg – WAC 0:2 (0:1)

Profertil Arena, 3,476; SR Spurny

Torfolge:

0:1 Malone (38.)

0:2 Boakye (52.)

Hartberg: Sallinger – Heil, Steinwender, Rotter (71st/Gollner), Pfeifer – Kainz (71st/Farkas) – Frieser, Sangare (46th/Diakite/78th/Horvat), Avdijaj, Fadinger (71st/Kriwak) – Providence

WAC: Bonmann – Veratschnig (57th / Novak), Oermann, Piesinger, Baumgartner, Scherzer – Ballo (46th / Baribo), Omic (85th / Jasic), Leitgeb, Boakye (74th / Taferner) – Malone (74th / Röcher )

Gelbe Karte: Avdijaj

The best: Pfeifer, Providence or Boakye, Baumgartner