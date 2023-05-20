Tanja Savić’s ex-husband is getting married Fun

Tanja Savić and Dušan Jovančević had a stormy divorce and the singer fought a long battle for custody, and the scandals in their relationship seem to have no end.

Tanja Savić’s ex-husband, Dusan Jovančevićwith whom she has two sons and for whom she experienced agony in the battle for custody of the children, supposedly stops at “crazy stone” again, and this is claimed by the singer’s colleague, who also says that he is ready to make his ex’s life miserable. After Tanja returned the children from Australia after a stormy divorce after months of struggle, Dušan remained in Australia, and the media reported that he was planning revenge.

“That singer told me personally that Dušan had found someone a new girlfriend who is originally from Serbia and works there as a nurse. They reportedly love each other very much, they are happy together and are planning marriage and children. She makes good money and he gets by. Basically, she has an idea to filed a lawsuit against Tanja and demanded monetary compensation. Allegedly, she will obtain some medical documentation with which they would pressure Tanja to pay them money, so that they would not be dragged through the courts. She calculated that Tanja would give that money, since court costs are very expensive in Australia, and let’s not talk about lawyers,” the source claims.

“I don’t know whether she really has something against Tanja or is making it up, or is even ready to falsify something. Dušan never has enough money, but realistically, he is very angry with Tanja, because he sees that she has slipped away from him forever and that he can no longer influence her, and even less to benefit financially, which he has been doing for years. Tanja was granted guardianship by the court, so he can no longer blackmail her and milk her over them. That future wife of his, not only has very bad intentions towards Tanya, but out of greed and desire to get a couple without choosing the way, and He can cause big problems for Dušan. But she’s not a child, so let her think,” says the source and adds that if something starts happening in Australia, her colleague will certainly warn Tanja, and until then she allegedly doesn’t want to disturb her, “Svet” writes.

