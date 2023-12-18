Burglars trash Kevin De Bruyne’s house in Bolderberg (Heusden-Zolder)

Burglary

Heusden-Zolder /

Burglars struck Kevin De Bruyne last weekend. The perpetrators entered his villa in the Zandstraat in Bolderberg (Heusden-Zolder). De Bruyne himself is not at home at the moment. His wife discovered the burglary.

The burglary was discovered on Saturday evening by Michèle Lacroix, De Bruyne’s wife. The family mainly lives in Great Britain, but she is currently in Belgium with the children because Kevin has left for Saudi Arabia with his club.

Jewellery

Around 9 p.m., the police received a report that there was a stepladder at the rear of the house. The thieves had used this to enter through the first floor. The perpetrators caused disorder and trashed the entire house. They could also steal valuable items. It is not yet known exactly what the burglars were able to steal and how much. The inventory still needs to be made and is not an easy task, but at first glance it seems to be mainly about jewelry.

Camera images

The perpetrators must have struck between 4 and 9 p.m. Perhaps the strangers first crawled over the fence at the back, but that is not certain yet. The local police are conducting a neighborhood investigation and there may be camera images. These will then be examined. The lab carried out a trace investigation.

In 2019, De Bruyne had a villa built in Bolderberg, but because the Red Devil has been living and playing football in England in recent years, he does not spend much time there. At the time of the burglary he was in Manchester at his club. The Manchester City midfielder has now flown to Saudi Arabia where the English Champions League winner will play the Club World Cup. (ppn/mm/sb)