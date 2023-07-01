Butch makes a statement after overpowering Escobar, LA Knight, and Paul battle in a Triple Threat Match for Money in the Bank momentum | WWE on FOX

16
After LA Knight, Santos Escobar of The LWO and Butch of The Brawling Brutes got into a volatile backstage altercation two weeks ago, the three Superstars battle in a Triple Threat Match in search of a huge win en route to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Logan Paul made his appearance with by initiating the match. Butch came out on top after he defeated all four of his opponents.
