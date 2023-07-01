Kristijan Golubović, caught stealing in a supermarket, announced | Fun

Krstijan Golubović is again at the center of a scandal due to an alleged theft in a supermarket.

The former reality TV contestant has now reportedly been caught in a supermarket. He allegedly tried to steal two children’s toys and a pack of diapers from a supermarket in Vračar a few days ago and was then stopped by security.he wrote Courier. “It’s all true, I was on shift that day and saw everything. Horror. Although, it’s not the first time for Christian. I’ve already read somewhere that he stole perfumes from drugstores. When celebrities do that, what can we expect from the ordinary world who can barely make ends meet. The bottom of the bottom,” said the saleswoman, and now Christian also spoke up.

Golubović strongly denied the story of the theft, and pointed out that he only “took a package of insoles and gave them to his son so that he would be interested in them”.

“Our baby stroller costs 250,000 dinars, so let them find out if and where I stole it too?! It’s not about cars or diapers, and the security guards are all my acquaintances. A 14-and-a-half-year-old prisoner because of the statement of an unknown person, a saleswoman or passers-by?!” said Christian.

“Otherwise, when we are with the little one in the store and he starts fidgeting in the stroller, I personally give him anything in his hands to interest him in something. They were female pads (a green box) that he later threw out somewhere next to the fruit, and I made a fuss that I left it here and there, and that I won’t pay for it, because I didn’t even buy it, nobody stole anything or took anything on purpose! I never disputed that I like to steal small things purely for fun, memories of very old days, but to steal cars and diapers for the child, that is not true,” Golubović said.



(MONDO/ Serbia today)

