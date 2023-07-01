The Registry requested security guarantees for territorial elections

Alexander Vega Rocha urges President Gustavo Petro to protect electoral fairness and prevent interference by armed groups in the elections.

The National Civil Status Registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, has sent a letter to the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, requesting guarantees in the ceasefire negotiations with illegal armed groups, with the aim of protecting the integrity of the electoral process for the territorial elections that will take place on October 29, 2023.

In the document, the national registrar emphasizes the importance of including in the ceasefire dialogues and agreements the commitment not to interfere in the ongoing electoral process. Vega Rocha stresses that this measure is essential to maintain equity among political actors and avoid actions that could compromise the transparency and legitimacy of the elections.

“It is my duty to recommend, as the person in charge of the direction and organization of the elections, that the unbreakable obligation of groups outside the law not to interfere in the elections in progress be included in the agreed protocols of the ceasefire dialogue” , said the national registrar.

In addition, Alexander Vega Rocha stressed the need for illegal organizations to commit not to promote, finance or veto candidates, as well as to refrain from threatening, constraining or coercing during the development of electoral activities. These measures are essential to guarantee a safe and equitable environment for all participants in the electoral process.

During the recent Departmental Committee for Electoral Monitoring in Chocó, the national registrar reiterated the importance of having guarantees that prevent the intervention of illegal armed groups in the elections. Likewise, by virtue of the bilateral cessation agreement between the national government and the ELN, Vega Rocha requested the inclusion of serious commitments that allow the political participation of all candidates, non-interference in the electoral process, the protection of the population and the free registration of citizens.