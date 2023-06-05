Home » Butler 21+9, Jokic scored 41+11, the Heat narrowly beat the Nuggets with a total score of 1-1_Sports_CCTV.com
CCTV News: On June 5th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 season NBA Finals continued, and the Miami Heat grabbed home court advantage. Although Jokic scored 41 points and 11 rebounds, Vincent, Butler and Adebayor all scored 20+ points. In the second game of the finals, they narrowly beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108. The Heat tied at 1, and the third game of the finals will be moved to Miami.

Vincent of the Heat had 23 points, Butler had 21 points and 9 assists, Adebayor had 21 points and 9 rebounds, Struth had 14 points and Dunlow had 10 points. Jokic of the Nuggets scored 41 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists, Murray scored 18 points and 10 assists, and Gordon scored 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Heat starting lineup: Vincent, Struth, Butler, Love, Adebayor

Nuggets starting lineup: Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic

