Butler was elected as the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals, narrowly beating Martin by one vote-Shangbao Indonesia

Butler was elected as the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals, narrowly beating Martin by one vote

May 30, 2023

[Sina Sports News]On May 30, Beijing time, in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals tiebreaker, the Heat beat the Celtics 103-84, and the Heat eliminated the Celtics 4-3 to advance to the Finals. Heat star Jimmy Butler was elected MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In this game, Butler played 43 minutes, made 12 of 28 shots, 3 of 7 three-pointers, 1 of 2 free throws, and scored a game-high 28 points, plus 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Throughout the series, Butler averaged 24.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the team to eliminate the Celtics 4-3 in the tie-break and advance to the finals.

After the Heat won, Butler won 5 votes in the Eastern Conference Finals MVP voting, and Heat Raider Martin received 4 votes. Butler finally narrowly defeated his teammates and was elected the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

