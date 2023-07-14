Home » BYD Auto Ocean Network and Lehu Partner with 3X3 Golden League for Exciting Season
Sports

BYD Auto Ocean Network and Lehu Partner with 3X3 Golden League for Exciting Season

by admin
BYD Auto Ocean Network and Lehu Partner with 3X3 Golden League for Exciting Season

Title: 2023 3X3 Golden League Shenzhen Opening Match Kicks off in Grand Fashion

Shenzhen, China – On July 8th, the highly anticipated opening match of the 2023 3X3 Golden League took place at Shenzhen Longgang Wanda Plaza, marking the beginning of a thrilling four-month long basketball competition. As the title partner, BYD Auto Ocean Network led the way, with Lehu providing high-quality beverage products to fuel the players’ performance on the court.

BYD Auto Ocean Network, known for its powerful technology and commitment to promoting domestic sports, expressed their excitement for the 3X3 Golden League. This partnership aligns perfectly with BYD Auto Ocean Network’s new energy attributes and youthful product positioning, while also appealing to the league’s vision of encouraging young people to participate in sports.

Speaking about the tournament, Zhan Sheng, General Manager of Weibo Sports Business Department and Sina Sports, emphasized the league’s goal to support basketball fans’ dreams and popularize the three-person basketball culture among the youth.

The opening event in Shenzhen was graced by renowned basketball personalities, including Yang Ming, head coach of the CBA Liaoning team, Liu Shouyuan from the Wildfire Project, and Wang Jing, former captain of the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team. They participated in interactive sessions and distributed benefits to the audience, before the JS fancy dunk performance team set the stage on fire with an explosive showcase.

Liu Shouyuan showcased his skills and emerged as the winner of the ocean marksman competition, hitting an impressive 6 three-pointers. He also joined Wang Jing and selected three opponents for the ocean heads-up competition, wherein former CBA player Chen Zian emerged as the champion.

See also  Inter after the Champions League? Only one knockout In Turin against the away taboo

Following the interactive activities, the 32nd round of 16 matches commenced, with the Star Lighting team emerging victorious with a score of 4-2. The event also witnessed the Lehu battle moment, with fans actively participating and showcasing their skills, including heartwarming father-son duels. Wang Jing clinched the Lehu battle moment championship with an impressive time of 11.9 seconds.

The competition continued on July 9th, as the top eight teams of the 3X3 Golden League Shenzhen Station fiercely contended for a spot in the finals. Shenbao Sports triumphed over the cheerleaders with a score of 21-13, securing their place in the final match.

The second semi-final saw HOOP FLIGHT defeating Lucheng Foreign Language School with a score of 21-14, setting up an exciting finale.

The skills competition saw Liu Shouyuan continuing to shine, winning the duel of the ocean marksman against four spectators. In a thrilling upset, a 14-year-old participant emerged victorious in the Lehu battle skill competition.

In the battle for third place, Lucheng Foreign Language School emerged triumphant over the cheerleading team with a super long-distance two-point shot.

The highly-anticipated finals began with the ocean heads-up session, where Liu Shouyuan once again displayed his prowess, winning the heads-up championship.

After 32 days of intense competition, HOOP FLIGHT and Shenbao Sports advanced to the grand finale. The championship title will be decided between these two teams, promising an exhilarating conclusion to the 2023 3X3 Golden League in Shenzhen.

The competition will continue, and more excitement awaits the basketball fans on the 9th and subsequent days. Stay tuned for updates on the 2023 3X3 Golden League Shenzhen.

You may also like

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Stage 13 of Tour de France: Kwiatkowski Takes...

Djokovic beats Sinner to advance to ninth Wimbledon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy