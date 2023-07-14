Jorge Fossati Reacts Passionately to Reporter’s Question about Sebastián Avellino’s Images

Title: Jorge Fossati Reacts Euphorically to Reporter’s Question on Avellino Incident

Subtitle: Universitario de Deportes coach emphasizes focus on the game against Union despite racist acts controversy

Article:

Universitario de Deportes coach, Jorge Fossati, did not hold back his emotions when confronted by a reporter who asked him about recent images that emerged involving Sebastián Avellino, the team’s physical trainer. Fossati’s response was nothing short of euphoric.

The incident in question revolves around Avellino’s involvement in racist acts that took place during the clash against Corinthians in the South American Cup. Fossati, while addressing the matter, delivered a noteworthy response, revealing his stance on the issue.

Acknowledging the challenging situation that Avellino finds himself in, Fossati expressed his support for his physical trainer. Moreover, the coach disclosed that he had established an agreement with his players to prevent any distractions and maintain their focus on the upcoming game against Trade Union.

Fossati told TV Peru, “Of course, we are aware [of Avellino’s situation] but now, there is a pact with the players that, in honor of our responsibility, we have to think about tomorrow’s game and do everything possible not to be distracted by something else.”

The seasoned Uruguayan coach made it abundantly clear that his support for Avellino extends beyond their professional relationship. Fossati stated, “The only thing I can tell you about it is that, beyond the professional, I am 110% with the person.”

In a video released by TV Peru Sports, Fossati can be seen losing his composure when a reporter raised questions about the recently surfaced images involving Avellino. In response, the coach emphatically stated, “Sir, I just spoke. If you don’t like what I told you, good night.”

The incident highlights the intensity surrounding Avellino’s controversy and the impact it has had on the Universitario de Deportes team. Fossati’s unwavering support for Avellino and the team’s determination to remain focused on the upcoming game underscores their commitment to their professional responsibilities.

As the Universitario de Deportes prepares to face Trade Union, Fossati’s reaction to the reporter’s question serves as a clarion call that the team’s sole objective is to succeed in the game ahead, leaving behind any unwanted distractions.

[Video: TV Peru Sports]

In conclusion, the emotional response from coach Jorge Fossati towards a reporter’s inquiry about the images involving Sebastián Avellino emphasizes the team’s priority of concentrating on their upcoming game against Trade Union. Fossati’s unwavering support for Avellino demonstrates his deep personal commitment to standing by his players. The incident serves as a notable moment in a series of events that have put Universitario de Deportes in the spotlight.

