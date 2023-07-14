Home » Jorge Fossati Reacts Passionately to Reporter’s Question about Sebastián Avellino’s Images
Sports

Jorge Fossati Reacts Passionately to Reporter’s Question about Sebastián Avellino’s Images

by admin
Jorge Fossati Reacts Passionately to Reporter’s Question about Sebastián Avellino’s Images

Title: Jorge Fossati Reacts Euphorically to Reporter’s Question on Avellino Incident

Subtitle: Universitario de Deportes coach emphasizes focus on the game against Union despite racist acts controversy

Article:

Universitario de Deportes coach, Jorge Fossati, did not hold back his emotions when confronted by a reporter who asked him about recent images that emerged involving Sebastián Avellino, the team’s physical trainer. Fossati’s response was nothing short of euphoric.

The incident in question revolves around Avellino’s involvement in racist acts that took place during the clash against Corinthians in the South American Cup. Fossati, while addressing the matter, delivered a noteworthy response, revealing his stance on the issue.

Acknowledging the challenging situation that Avellino finds himself in, Fossati expressed his support for his physical trainer. Moreover, the coach disclosed that he had established an agreement with his players to prevent any distractions and maintain their focus on the upcoming game against Trade Union.

Fossati told TV Peru, “Of course, we are aware [of Avellino’s situation] but now, there is a pact with the players that, in honor of our responsibility, we have to think about tomorrow’s game and do everything possible not to be distracted by something else.”

The seasoned Uruguayan coach made it abundantly clear that his support for Avellino extends beyond their professional relationship. Fossati stated, “The only thing I can tell you about it is that, beyond the professional, I am 110% with the person.”

In a video released by TV Peru Sports, Fossati can be seen losing his composure when a reporter raised questions about the recently surfaced images involving Avellino. In response, the coach emphatically stated, “Sir, I just spoke. If you don’t like what I told you, good night.”

See also  Cui Yongxi scored 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals, Chen Yingjun 13+10, Guangzhou reversed and sent Beijing Enterprises to a 5-game losing streak_Mason_Score_Zhang Fan

The incident highlights the intensity surrounding Avellino’s controversy and the impact it has had on the Universitario de Deportes team. Fossati’s unwavering support for Avellino and the team’s determination to remain focused on the upcoming game underscores their commitment to their professional responsibilities.

As the Universitario de Deportes prepares to face Trade Union, Fossati’s reaction to the reporter’s question serves as a clarion call that the team’s sole objective is to succeed in the game ahead, leaving behind any unwanted distractions.

[Video: TV Peru Sports]

In conclusion, the emotional response from coach Jorge Fossati towards a reporter’s inquiry about the images involving Sebastián Avellino emphasizes the team’s priority of concentrating on their upcoming game against Trade Union. Fossati’s unwavering support for Avellino demonstrates his deep personal commitment to standing by his players. The incident serves as a notable moment in a series of events that have put Universitario de Deportes in the spotlight.

You may also like

Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026...

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy