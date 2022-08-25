Home Sports Caceres, new adventure: goes to MLS at LA Galaxy
Caceres, new adventure: goes to MLS at LA Galaxy

Caceres, new adventure: goes to MLS at LA Galaxy

The defender restarts from the MLS.

Martin Caceres starts from the MLS and precisely from LA Galaxy. The former defender also of Juventus and Cagliari, after the recent very short experience at the Levante, has decided to start again from the States.

In these hours the Los Angeles club announced the signing of the Uruguayan footballer. The central native of Montevideo, fresh from a last season spent between Italy and Spain with the shirts of Cagliari and Levante, has therefore accepted the offer of the Americans and is about to join many former Serie A players present in MLS.

the stars and stripes project will curiously see him be the city rival of Giorgio Chiellini, his former teammate at Juventus, who plays in the LAFC.

On the LA Galaxy website, great enthusiasm from mister Greg Vanney: “Martin Caceres has great experience and leadership and will bring his qualities to the team. We can’t wait to have him available.”

We will see how the American adventure of the Uruguayan goes.

August 25 – 12:10

