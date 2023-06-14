Fan pushes player, brawl breaks out in the stands: tension at the end of the match between Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bologna

Moments of tension at the end of the match between Olympia Milan e The power of Bologna. At the end of game 2, won by the home team 79-76, the visiting players were on their way to the locker room. At one point a “fan” (although the definition probably doesn’t suit him) gave a push on the back to Milos Teodosic, Serbian playmaker of the Vu Nere. Teodosic reacted and reached the man to face him. His teammate did the same, Daniel Hackett. The provocateur was identified and removed.

Video Twitter/The Typical Day