Leo opens, Lepore and Pinzauti sign the comeback

Il Lecco wins in romonta allo “Zaccheria” Of Foggia and is one step away from returning to Serie B: the first leg of the Serie C playoffs it’s over 2-1 in favor of the blucelesti.

Sunday 18 June meeting at the stadium “Rigamonti-Ceppi” for the second leg: kick-off at 18:30. A draw is enough for the Lombards to celebrate promotion, the Apulians must win with a one-goal difference to take the game to extra time or with two to fly to the second division without the need for overtime.

Foggia-Lecco, question and answer: 1-1 at the interval

Il Foggia sent the fans present in the stands into raptures (sold out, over eleven thousand spectators) taking the lead on the developments of the first corner kick taken in the match. daniel leoright-back born in 2000 on loan to the Rossoneri from Juvehe unmarked himself and hit his head, reiterating the rebound of a goal with his side Thank you despite the protests of the guests and a check to the VAR which did not find any irregularities. The draw on the developments of another corner: pinched attacked the first post, propitiating the fatal deviation of Costa. Teams resting on the partial result of 1-1.

Serie C, Foggia-Lecco 1-2: a free kick by Lepore decides

Foggia-Lecco, Lepore’s ballistic masterpiece: 1-2

In the second half, Foggia pushed on the accelerator making himself dangerous with Schenetti (invoked a penalty for an alleged push up Frigerio) e Ogunseye (goal disallowed for a boost to damage d Celiac) but, with three minutes to go, he had to cash in on the freezing shower: a ballistic masterpiece by Leporewho on a free kick removed the cobwebs from the seven to the right of the defended goal Dalmasso. The seal on the blitz of Lecco. Five minutes of added time weren’t enough for Foggia’s Rossi to restore parity. Great party for men’s Foschi with stoic supporters in tow. At the end of the match whistle for the referee Bonacina of the section of Bergamocontested his race direction.







