What shape are your feet? Here’s what they say about you and your personality

Did you know that there are different shapes of feet and that each one is associated with a personality? Discover yours!

The characteristic appearance of people varies from individual to individual and with it also the shape that the feet can have.

They usually stand out at least five forms and each of them indicates some salient personality traits. I want to clarify that this information is not based on any scientific evidence, but that it is an argument and a test for pure fun. What I should do will identify the shape of your feet based on the image you find above then look for the answer.

What Your Feet Reveal About You: Profiles

If you have Greek footi.e. with the second toe longer than the big toe, means that you are a particularly enthusiastic person and who loves to be involved in any kind of activity you can think of. A fundamental aspect of your life concerns the sport you absolutely cannot do without. The negative aspect of your personality? You are afraid of stress and for this very reason you risk often having tachycardia.

If, on the other hand, your foot has a roman formie with the big toe is longer than the second toe, yours then is one very outgoing personality, so you are very sociable and love company. The careers in which I could be more successful are those in which you will be able to assert your personality, such as political jobs or economic roles.

The most common foot is the Egyptian onewith the big toe longer than the other toes gradually descending at a 45° angle: for you aesthetics is a fundamental aspect and in fact you tend to take great care of your appearance. Furthermore you are a very private person and quite solitary, preferring quiet over partying and bustle.

If your feet have a Celtic formwith the second toe particularly long and tapered, yours is definitely an active and sporty personality. You are a born leader and a characteristic that distinguishes you is fidelity to your partner and you are also capable of involving others in any new adventure that crosses your mind.

To conclude, if yours is a Germanic footi.e. with the big toe longer than the other toes which are much smaller, then rationality is the aspect that most characterizes you: Before making a decision, you evaluate all the pros and cons very carefully and for this very reason you don’t like to improvise or make sudden changes to your programme.