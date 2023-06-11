Cagliari in Serie A: the best photos of the promotion party

22
Pavoletti’s goal in full stoppage time in the playoff final against Bari gives the Sardinians led by Claudio Ranieri promotion to Serie A, in tears after the feat. At the final whistle, the joy of both the team at San Nicola and the fans in Sardinia was uncontainable. The most beautiful photos of the rossoblù party
BARI 0-1 CAGLIARI: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS – THE TEAMS OF THE NEXT SERIES
