Radja Nainggolan is back in Sardinia. After training alone with the personal trainers of the specialized agency Maluka Football in Belgium, waiting to terminate his contract with Antwerp where he ended up out of the squad due to off-field behavior, the former Roma and Inter midfielder is back in the his Cagliari, where he has his family and where he has a home. And where he had already spent the New Year’s holidays.

Hopes

The Ninja, after Ranieri on the bench, is the second great return of 2023 who dreams of the rossoblù square to aspire to an immediate return to Serie A after a complicated first round in B. The footballer has repeatedly opened up the possibility of returning to Cagliari recently, despite the last time a year and a half ago he said goodbye to Sardinia by slamming the door due to the lack of agreement, after some initial promises, on the contract with the club of president Tommaso Giulini. Before Como it was Ranieri himself who opened the signing of the Belgian player: “If he comes to us – said the Roman coach – with the same spirit and the same mentality with which I have entered into this project, it is absolutely I accept”. In the meantime, the fans hope that the Ninja’s presence in the city could allow a personal meeting with the management, with the sporting director Bonato and above all with Ranieri himself in the next few hours. With Nainggolan who would thus be able to explain to the coach his desire to close the circle by trying to bring Cagliari back to the top flight in this second part of the season. On an economic level, the loan of attacking midfielder Gaston Pereiro, who returned to Nacional in Uruguay, allows the Sardinians to make a further effort to give Ranieri a reinforcement of charisma, experience and quality in midfield.