Petro’s and his government’s ability to make mistakes is increasing. Its effects are already being seen and, in the immediate future, we will begin to feel them. The vaunted tax reform drastically discourages foreign investment. The Hildebranda policy on oil and gas wells left us out of many markets.

The number of rich Colombians who are looking for formulas to get their companies out before the country, they say, becomes Cuba, is increasing. And it goes without saying how many are the oligarchs and the candidates to be one who are obtaining citizenship from other countries for prevention, because they are ancestral Jews or because they are scared shitless with the implanted regime of mistakes. But in what if it seems that they had attacked Petro donkey and his combo is in the idea of ​​Total Peace.

Failure is just around the corner and what could have been a great hope for peace conceived in the equality of all those up in arms, leads us to a total war.

The dramatic images that the Farc has circulated about the result of the great battle waged in Arauca by the Eastern Front of that organization against the ELN forces, are lurid. They are killing each other. The uniformed youthful faces that the camera captures in the more than 20 corpses of both sides, is the repetition for the umpteenth time of the folly in Colombia.

The news of the clashes between the Elenos and the AUG in Bajo Calima and the veto of the Prosecutor’s Office to release the total peace negotiators proves that the truce between the Colombian state and the insurgency.

Each group up in arms wants their social class to be respected, as in our ideological oligarchies and Petro was wrong putting them all in the same bag. It is a great government mistake to lead a country like Colombia by scaring it with harmful, inconvenient or simply ill-thought-out proposals, such as using lies to gain followers.

