Cagliari promoted to Serie A, the party explodes in the city – Football

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JUNE 11 – Immediately after the final triple whistle from referee Guida, celebrations for promotion to Serie A exploded in Cagliari, which came almost unexpectedly thanks to a goal from Pavoletti in full stoppage time.

Thousands of Rossoblù fans have already reached Largo Carlo Felice and Piazza Yenne, where the statue of Carlo Felice is located, the place of all the celebrations of Cagliari’s victories since the historic Scudetto.

And it was a big party at the Fair, where the big screen was set up which brought together 4,500 people. A square exploded in the 94th minute when Pavoletti punched in Zappa’s cross.

Car caravan with red and blue flags and haywire traffic and all in the direction of the center. The party has just begun. Cagliari, after just one year of purgatory, is back in Serie A. (ANSA).

