The coach: «You need a concrete gesture from every fan to help Pavia» And he buys four. “For now I am not training, I will comment on the Europeans on TV”

PAVIA

Attilio Caja is a candidate for the “first fan” of Riso Scotti, with the concrete gesture of the purchase of four “Gold” season tickets for next season, for 250 euros each. “I don’t know how many matches I will be able to come and see at PalaRavizza – explains the coach from Pavia best known nationally and internationally – my coaching license would allow me free access to the sports hall, but with these four cards I wanted to give my little one and concrete help in Pavia, which is the reality from which I started for my career on the bench. It is time for every basketball supporter in the city to play his part with something concrete – Caja exhorts – If one really cares about it, he must commit himself to keep the flame of this sport alive in Pavia ».

The example

Following his example, former players from Pavia such as Claudio Gabba, Riccardo Busca and Riccardo Ferrazzano have also signed up for Gold cards for 2022-23. “I am happy to have been the first to have done it and to have shown the way in this way – underlines Caja – let’s not forget, however, that if the Omnia Pavia company continues to exist, it is particularly due to the great work of Alberto Rai and Gianmarco Centinaio. . Without them, Pavia would not even be registered in the championship. We must then thank our colleague Ugo Ducarello, who arrived during the current season and was able to awaken attention to Pavia, bringing the general public back to PalaRavizza, a solid base on which we can rebuild ».

Sabbatical break

Caja, 61 (born in Pavia on May 20, 1961) after leading Reggio Emilia to the playoffs and the Europa Cup final, this summer decided to stay put, at least for a while: “I had several contacts – he explains – but both because of my decision and because we have not found an agreement, I have decided to wait for any proposals that may arrive during the season. Those received were gratifying proposals, mind you, as well as having been called to lecture at the international clinic in Bologna and the course for the national coach license in Bormio. Those contexts offer ideas for discussion and updating useful for increasing the personal baggage of experience and knowledge. Now that it’s all over, I’m off on vacation. In September I was hired by Radio Rai as a technical commentator at the matches of the European championship, where Italy presents itself with great expectations and concrete possibilities. At the end of the European Championships, I will extend my vacation and from mid-October I will go around following the matches, including those in Pavia, and waiting for a call ».

The 61-year-old coach from Pavia is known and esteemed even outside the national borders not only for the results achieved on the occasions in which he has coached since the beginning of the season, but also in those in which he took over on the bench. «It happened in Milan in 2008, when I took over and reached the semi-finals – he points out – but also in Varese twice, Cremona, Reggio Emilia and other times. If they call me I go to try to change the championship ». –