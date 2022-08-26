The last week of the transfer market can still reserve some great shots, everyone is looking for the last reinforcement to complete the squads. The next few months will be particularly busy, considering the very compressed calendar due to the start of the World Cup in November. So for those who, in addition to the start of the championship, also closely follow the negotiations of the various clubs, can bet on player transfers. The summer session will close on September 1st at 8pm, with the historic hotel Gallia in Milan as the setting for the conclusion of this transfer window. But beware of those leagues, such as the Premier League, where the end is placed later: in England, for example, contracts can be deposited until midnight.

The big ones

—

Milan are looking for a graft in defense and in midfield. As for the back department, there are two names made by Sisal: Tanganga of Tottenham at 1.85 and Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt at 2.75. The possible arrival of Ziyech at 3.00 is also quoted, even if for some time he is no longer among the objectives of the Rossoneri management. Juventus closed for the arrival of Milik, with the striker who landed in Turin and underwent medical examinations. In the middle of the field, however, the bianconeri are still looking for a profile: Pjanic’s return is at 4.50, while Verratti is more a dream than a real idea at 16.00; there is no Paredes, which remains the most likely name also considering the ongoing contacts between the companies. Although Steven Zhang has armored him, the transfer of Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain is also quoted at 4.00, but the offers of the French so far have not satisfied the requests; as they enter, Inter closely follows Chelsea’s Chalobah (3.00) and Borussia Dortmund’s Akanji (4.00), as well as Acerbi who remains in the background. On the other hand, many players are approached by Roma: Zagadou at 2.00 and Lukic at 2.75 stand out, then various suggestions such as Icardi (9.00), Pau Torres (12.00) and Kanté (16.00). Meanwhile, Mourinho is preparing to welcome Belotti and a midfielder could also arrive after the injury of Wijnaldum who will return only in 2023.