Home Sports Calciomercato, two hits of the Longarone Alpina
Sports

Calciomercato, two hits of the Longarone Alpina

by admin
Calciomercato, two hits of the Longarone Alpina

President Carlo Giuliana with the two new signings

President Carlo Giuliana introduces Argentine attacking midfielder Pablo Piyuca and defender Alessandro Zavan

Gianluca Da Poian

23 August 2022

LONGARONE

LongaroneAlpina closes the market with two super purchases

The team from Belluno places two shots to complete the squad with the necessary experience.

From Sicily comes the expert Argentine attacking midfielder Pablo Piyuca, born in 1988, with past in Serie D / Excellence teams, among others, in Acireale, Troina, and Akragas.

After a courtship that lasted all summer, the President Carlo Gustavo Giuliana, supported in the operation by Federico Garlet and the former Tobia Fuscello, also managed to win Alessandro Zavan born in 1999, a powerful central defender, a product of the Pordenone nursery. , who, despite his young age, boasts a past in the Primavera teams of Fiorentina, Perugia and Crotone, as well as a very recent foreign experience in the Swedish league (last team Assyriska FF).

The two players should already be available for the advance of the Italian Cup on Saturday, at 16.30 in Longarone against Fiori Barp

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Elections in Mexico: the massacre of mayoral candidates - Foreign

You may also like

Vigevano, today the meeting and off to subscriptions

Banchette Ivrea, immediately a four of a kind...

Tottenham, Conte: “Perisic? I saw the player I...

Chinese men’s volleyball team officially announced the World...

Logiman Broni now believes in it “Our commitment...

Cincinnati Open: Garcia wins third title of season,...

From today Bosconerese, Vischese and Colleretto start working

Mbappe scored a “hat trick” in Ligue 1...

Jupiter, the incredible photo of James Webb. “We...

La Liga Barcelona won the first win of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy