President Carlo Giuliana with the two new signings

LONGARONE

LongaroneAlpina closes the market with two super purchases

The team from Belluno places two shots to complete the squad with the necessary experience.

From Sicily comes the expert Argentine attacking midfielder Pablo Piyuca, born in 1988, with past in Serie D / Excellence teams, among others, in Acireale, Troina, and Akragas.

After a courtship that lasted all summer, the President Carlo Gustavo Giuliana, supported in the operation by Federico Garlet and the former Tobia Fuscello, also managed to win Alessandro Zavan born in 1999, a powerful central defender, a product of the Pordenone nursery. , who, despite his young age, boasts a past in the Primavera teams of Fiorentina, Perugia and Crotone, as well as a very recent foreign experience in the Swedish league (last team Assyriska FF).

The two players should already be available for the advance of the Italian Cup on Saturday, at 16.30 in Longarone against Fiori Barp