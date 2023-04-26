Mark Allen with renewed strength against Jak Jones at World Snooker Championships in Sheffield

Iis he really that, or is it perhaps a short-term cast double? Some regulars at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield can hardly believe their eyes these days. The man who comes down the stairs when a certain Mark Allen is announced looks a lot like the 37-year-old snooker pro from Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Still, there’s a difference, and it’s not just down to the significantly slimmer physical appearance. It also has to do with the game that the pool cracker has been presenting at the green table for some time. At best, this is reminiscent of the daring hero who they once dubbed “The Pistol” for good reason.

Allen not irritated by criticism

Identity checks are still superfluous. In well-informed circles, word has long since got around that one of the supposedly most talented professionals in the world elite on the Main Tour has undergone a comprehensive transformation. According to his own statements, Allen has lost more than forty kilos since last summer.

Apparently it mattered that much that he kept his sensitive fingers away from sugared cold drinks and late at night, in lonely hotel rooms, he no longer allowed himself any junk food. The everyday life of a well-paid crack is on most days much more sober than fans and followers would like to imagine.

The glass of hot water, which he carefully raises to his mouth between frames (games) with both hands, has become Allen’s new trademark. If he goes back to the 22 resin balls, it can be a long time before the next shot. Instead of an ingenious impulse, the left-hander now follows a precise, strategic plan. And be careful not to leave your opponents with a promising picture on the smoothly stretched cloth. What has brought him behind the scenes comparisons with the Englishman Mark Selby, who has long been feared for his strategic stinginess.

Is this allowed? On various networks like Sheffield, aficionados may be debating how much of the old Allen is still in Allen 2.0 (“Belfast Telegraph”) – reminding them of record collectors who always find the fourth album of any band more “commercial” than that fabulous first. Allen himself emphasizes that such criticism does not irritate him and can confidently refer to the most magnificent record in 18 years as a professional.

“There is not much difference”

Last October he won the Northern Ireland Open for the second time, which always means more to him than to others. This was followed by the triumph at the UK Championships in December and at the World Grand Prix in mid-January. All in all, this not only brought him more confirmation and third place in the ranking, but also 400,000 pounds (about 450,000 euros) in bonuses.

In addition, Allen has been in the last eight in the “Theatre of Hope” since Tuesday, for the first time since 2018. The decision is expected there in the game with English qualifier Jak Jones this Wednesday. In the event of success, it would then be “only” two miserably long matches before winning the World Cup trophy, which Dennis Taylor was the last Northern Irish player to win in 1985.

This history is as conscious of the constantly in top form acting as his potential. He saw “no reason why I shouldn’t make it in the Crucible,” Allen assured the “Belfast Telegraph” in October 2021 after his first win at the Northern Ireland Open: “There’s not much difference. The same players, just a longer way.”

However, when these words were spoken, their originator was in the middle of a mess. Five months earlier, Allen had filed for personal bankruptcy: the result of a divorce from his first wife, Kyla, but also a careless way of dealing with all the signing and winning bonuses. When a season went very well, he explained, he spent a lot; if things weren’t going so well, he did the same. In this style, “The Pistol” soon lost most of three and a half million pounds (around 3.96 million euros) – and had no idea how to proceed. This intensified the bouts of depression that had been plaguing him for several years.

At this critical point, however, the courage to thoroughly renew life and play also grew. In addition, a new love was soon found. She helped the winner of nine ranking tournaments gradually pull the cart out of the mud. Allen now no longer sees snooker as the center of his renewed life, but rather his young family. Securing it has nevertheless driven him into the best, because most constant phase of his snooker career – where security is no longer a boring term, but part of a certain responsibility. Such players are also in the “Crucible” sometimes the most dangerous.