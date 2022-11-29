Home Sports Cameroon, Onana speaks again: “Foot play has nothing to do with this story”
Cameroon, Onana speaks again: "Foot play has nothing to do with this story"

Cameroon, Onana speaks again: "Foot play has nothing to do with this story"

The Inter goalkeeper has now left Qatar for good

André Drunk was intercepted at Doha airport by a reporter from the Spanish website Reliefwhile he was leaving Qatar following the well-known disagreement with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song. The Inter goalkeeper released these very brief statements: “I’m fine. Whether my exclusion is right or not doesn’t matter anymore. Now the most important thing is that Cameroon always wins. I wish them a lot of luck. Has footwork influenced this affair? No, no, that has nothing to do with it (smiles, ed)”. According to the news circulated in the last few hours, however, it seems that it was precisely the different vision on the interpretation of the goalkeeper’s role that generated the disagreement between Onana and Song.

A quarrel that then also involved Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation and a sort of second father to Onana. In fact, it seems to have been the former champion of Barcelona and Inter, furious about the affair, who decided to exclude Onana, who after leaving Qatar in the next few hours will reach Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

November 29 – 17:21

