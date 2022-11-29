André Drunk was intercepted at Doha airport by a reporter from the Spanish website Reliefwhile he was leaving Qatar following the well-known disagreement with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song. The Inter goalkeeper released these very brief statements: “I’m fine. Whether my exclusion is right or not doesn’t matter anymore. Now the most important thing is that Cameroon always wins. I wish them a lot of luck. Has footwork influenced this affair? No, no, that has nothing to do with it (smiles, ed)”. According to the news circulated in the last few hours, however, it seems that it was precisely the different vision on the interpretation of the goalkeeper’s role that generated the disagreement between Onana and Song.