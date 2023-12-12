Home » Camilo Andrés Charria: girlfriend of the Santa Fe soccer player was also captured – Investigative Unit
The only woman arrested in the group of residential thieves that targeted Doral, South Florida, is the girlfriend of the former footballer from the Santa Fe capital team, who was also apprehended. Camilo Charria was taken into custody along with five other Colombians. The gang of Colombians captured in Miami and Doral has been linked to a dozen robberies, including a luxury residence near 25 Terrace in Doral.

The gang members, including Kevin Yesith Zuluaga, Ángel Alejandro Rojas Morales, Andrey Vega Perea, Jarol Duván Zuluaga León, and Andrés Charria Cardona, as well as Paula Vanessa Echavarría, Charrai’s girlfriend, had distinct roles in the residential robberies. Local sources note that the criminals wore hoods and used a radio switch to disrupt police communications. Echavarría waited in high-end cars for the other gang members and then fled with the stolen goods.

Camilo Charria and Paula Vanessa Echavarría frequently documented their romantic relationship and travels on social media. They lived in the United States and fulfilled the American dream before being involved in the criminal activities.

Charria Cardona’s relatives, along with his brother Humberto Charria, have expressed concerns about the situation. They are navigating legal procedures to understand his status and said that they are in touch with the Colombian consulate in the United States.

