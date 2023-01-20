The Football Federation’s Court of Appeal not only accepted the request for revocation of the capital gains process, presented by the FIGC prosecutor’s office, but also went well beyond the requests by punishing the

Juventus with 15 penalty points to be served in the current championship, against the 9 requested in the morning of Friday 20 January by the agent Chiné.

A series of inhibitions also arrives for 11 Juventus managers: 30 months a

Paratici, 24 months in Agnelli and Arrivabene, 16 months in Cherubini, 8 months in Nedved, Garimberti, Vellano, Venier, Hughes, Marilungo and Roncaglio.

The Court confirmed the acquittal for the other 8 clubs involved: Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara and breaking latest news and their respective directors and managers.

In the afternoon there was a question and answer, before the Federal Court, on the use of the capital gains between the agent of the FIGC, Giuseppe Chiné, and the defense of Juventus. The head of the federal prosecutor’s office stressed that according to his indictment, the disputed ones served to cover the losses; the defenders of the black and white club retorted that the capital gains in question, for 60 million, represent only 3.6% of revenues.

In particular, they underlined, in the years to which the prosecution refers, the company called 700 million in capital increases, over three years it had revenues of 1,675 million and out of a total of 323 million in capital gains, the 60 million disputed by Chiné are the 18% of the total and, in fact, 3.6% of revenues.