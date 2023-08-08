Carabao Cup: Stevenage 1-1 Watford (4-3 pens): Hornets out of Cup after penalties loss to Stevenage

Stevenage responded strongly after an early Watford goal

League One Stevenage secured a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup by beating Watford on penalties.

The tie was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes after Josh Marsh equalised for the hosts to cancel out Vakoun Bayo’s opener.

And Nathan Thompson scored the winning penalty for Stevenage in the shootout.

Bayo gave Championship side Watford an early lead by prodding home after being found by Tom Dele-Bashiru’s free-kick – the Ivorian’s second goal in as many games.

Stevenage responded well and scored a deserved equaliser shortly before half-time.

Watford were unable to clear Jake Forster-Caskey’s right-wing corner and Marsh controlled the ball before firing past keeper Ben Hamer with a clever bicycle kick.

Keeper Krisztián Hegyi produced a fine save to deny Bayo in normal time and saved from Rhys Healy in the shootout, while Watford’s Ryan Porteous blasted over.

Jamie Reid fired over with the hosts’ first penalty but Jordan Roberts, Forster-Caskey and Alex MacDonald all converted their kicks before Thompson sealed victory.

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 3-4-1-2

12 Hegyi

2Wildin4Thompson17Burns

14Smith8Forster-Caskey7MacDonald3Butler

10Freeman

18March20Pressley

12Hegyi2Wildin4Thompson17BurnsSubstituted forThompsonat 45’minutes14Smith8Forster-CaskeyBooked at 5mins7MacDonald3Butler10FreemanBooked at 65minsSubstituted forThompsonat 70’minutes18MarchSubstituted forReidat 82’minutes20PressleyBooked at 60minsSubstituted forRobertsat 70’minutesSubstitutes1Ashby-Hammond11Roberts19Reid23Thompson24Thompson

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

26Hamer

2Ngakia5Porteous4Hoedt42Morris

10 Louza3Sierralta24Dele-Bashiru

12Sema19Bayo37Martins

26Hamer2NgakiaSubstituted forAndrewsat 34’minutes5Porteous4HoedtBooked at 59mins42Morris10LouzaSubstituted forKayembeat 79’minutesBooked at 90mins3SierraltaBooked at 46mins24Dele-BashiruSubstituted forLivermoreat 61’minutesBooked at 82mins12SemaSubstituted forKonéat 61’minutesBooked at 67mins19Bayo37MartinsSubstituted forHealeyat 79’minutesSubstitutes8Livermore11Koné14Healey15Pollock18Asprilla39Kayembe40Roberts45Andrews47Forde

Referee:Charles Breakspear

Attendance:4,495

Live Text

Match ends, Stevenage 1(4), Watford 1(3).

Penalty Shootout ends, Stevenage 1(4), Watford 1(3).

Goal! Stevenage 1(4), Watford 1(3). Nathan Thompson (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal! Stevenage 1(3), Watford 1(3). Ismaël Koné (Watford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal! Stevenage 1(3), Watford 1(2). Alexander MacDonald (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Rhys Healey (Watford) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal! Stevenage 1(2), Watford 1(2). Jake Forster-Caskey (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ryan Porteous (Watford) right footed shot is high and wide to the right. Ryan Porteous should be disappointed.

Goal! Stevenage 1(1), Watford 1(2). Jordan Roberts (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal! Stevenage 1, Watford 1(2). Francisco Sierralta (Watford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Jamie Reid (Stevenage) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Jamie Reid should be disappointed.

Goal! Stevenage 1, Watford 1(1). Wesley Hoedt (Watford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Shootout begins Stevenage 1, Watford 1.

Second Half ends, Stevenage 1, Watford 1.

Edo Kayembe (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

James Morris (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Stevenage).

Attempt missed. Jamie Reid (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Butler with a cross.

Wesley Hoedt (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Reid (Stevenage).

