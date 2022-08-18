Opens the regular season Golden State-Lakers. For the first time, it will not be played on election day. Knicks-Philly at Christmas

Opening night — October 18 will be the day of the first duo ball. THE Golden State Warriors will receive the rings of champions 2022 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Curry vs LeBron, a 4 Finals classic: what more could you ask for? But technically, for time zone reasons, the first game ever will be played on the East Coast. Boston-Philadelphia it will be mouth-watering. The recent Celtics finalists, strengthened with Gallinari and Brogdon, against the ambitious 76ers, who will have Harden from the first game and have added “cagnacci” like Tucker and House to their staff. It could be a preview of the upcoming Eastern Conference final, Milwaukee and Miami permitting.

Election day — Let’s talk about November 8th. There are no matches on the calendar, an absolute novelty. The NBA decided this in the mid-term elections: they are not the ones that elect the US president, but rather concern Congress. The move must be framed in the civil commitment undertaken by the league to promote the vote, to allow fans to organize themselves in this sense. The 30 teams are also encouraged to explain the voting procedures, methods and timing to their respective fans.

Christmas matches — A binge of basketball as a gift under the tree. About five games that are tantalizing to say the least. Immediately New York-Philadelphia: not only is it a “classic”, but it enhances the NBA market in the Big Apple despite the ups and downs of the Knicks, who continue to court Donovan Mitchell trying to strengthen themselves. Boston-Milwaukee confronts the last two masters of the East: unmissable … Dallas-Los Angeles Lakers e Golden State-Memphis they are Far West challenges. And Doncic and Morant young symbols, both under 25, fresh and winking of the league to its audience made up of many teenagers. With their prowess in the playoffs they respectively dragged the Mavs to the Conference final in the West in 2022 and the Grizzlies to fully engage the future Dubs champions in the second playoff round in the playoffs. So they have earned the Christmas showcase against LeBron and the Splash Brothers, who certainly could not miss. It will close the program Denver-Phoenixa tribute to two more peripheral cities in homage to the MVP of the last 2 seasons, Nikola Jokic, Serbian center man franchise of the Nuggets, and to the recent results of the Suns, who played the Finals in 2021 and last season exhibited the best regular season record. See also Looney is the fourth player in team history with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a single playoff game + 70% shooting rate in a single game – yqqlm

Martin Luther King day — January 16 is another pro-memory date. With two delicious matches on the calendar. Atlanta-Miami is a challenge between two snubbed Christmas challenges. The Hawks played the Conference final in 2021, the Heat sported the best record in the East last season. They are both still ambitious. And Young versus Butler, two opposing conceptions of basketball, will let himself be watched. Therefore Memphis-Phoenix: Morant versus Paul means two beautiful and different ways of playing the role of director. Complete the calendar, first and last card of the poker of aces of the day, Charlotte-Boston e Lakers-Houston. It’s worth a few hours of sleep less …

The curiosity — French center Gobert will return to Salt Lake City as an opponent of the Jazz in the Minnesota Timberwolves shirt on December 9th. The challenge between Paolo Banchero, the center with an Italian passport, first choice of the Orlando Draft 2022, and Murray, the new acquisition of the Atlanta Hawks, will be staged on 21 October. After the summer skirmishes he deserves more than a look.

August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 21:46)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

