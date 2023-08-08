Home » TSC lost to Braga 0:3 in the Champions League qualifier | Sports
TSC lost away to Braga 0:3 and before the rematch they only have a theoretical chance to knock out the Portuguese favorite.

TSC lost to Braga 0:3 in Portugal and remained with only theoretical chances to qualify for the Champions League playoffs.

The third-placed team of last season’s Portuguese championship broke the resistance of the team from Bačka Topola with goals in the 17th and 19th minutes, and everything was over when in the 87th minute Alvaro Djalo took advantage of Goran Antonić’s mistake and ended tonight’s match, and most certainly the two-match.

On their debut in the Champions League qualifiers, TSC played under the obvious burden of the importance of the match and the difficulty of the opposition. Unfortunately, the impression from the beginning of the match was such that it probably wouldn’t have made a big difference if Žarko Lazetić’s players had not had their legs tightened from nervousness, because Braga is simply – much more experienced, more confident and what can I say – a better team than the vice-champions of Serbia.

The rematch will be played on Sunday, at the stadium in Bačka Topola, and as things stand, TSC will use that match more to feel once again what it means to play against a strong European opponent. That experience will be extremely useful for Lazetić’s team before the group stage of the second strongest Euro-competition.


Convincing defeat of TSC, it is too far from the Champions League! The Portuguese showed the Serbian vice-champion what European football is!

