The first, important measure after the reports of the abuses of the former blue of the rhythm was the commissioner of the International Academy of Desio. But Federgymnastics promises that “should even one case be ascertained, the answer will be firm and transparent, to protect the thousands of athletes and technicians who represent the pride of our federation”.

The letter from the president of the Tecchi Federation

Meanwhile, the president of the Federation Gherardo Tecchi has written an open letter. «Dear pupils, pupils and families; dear colleagues and colleagues; dear friends and friends of our Federation, with this message of mine I wish to make you all feel my closeness and that of the Federation in these delicate hours ». “What we are experiencing is something that, as a father of a family, as a grandfather, as a coach and sports manager, and as President, I never wanted and imagined it to happen – he continues – I thought about what I would have felt if my daughters had suffer like this. All this cannot and must not happen any more ».

«The Federation is open to listen, ready to shed light on the matter, and is at your side – he continues -. It is our intention to establish a mandatory training course for technicians starting in January, to reinforce and constantly improve our training practices. Who does not want to follow him, and who does not want to adapt, is out! “

The new measures of the FGI

The FGI is looking to the future and some new measures will be approved next Saturday at the Federal Council. For example, all federal centers, academies and affiliates of all sections of gymnastics (artistic and rhythmic) must have a safeguarding plan and a duty officer. The two figures are, respectively, a supervisory body with psychological and legal skills and a figure with the task of observing the relationship between athletes and technicians, as well as reporting any anomalies and reporting them directly to the federal president. Furthermore, a plan to strengthen the safeguarding officer will be adopted starting from the development of training projects with athletes and technicians and the provision of specialized psychologists.

The commissioner has arrived in Desio

From today the figure of Commissioner Valter Peroni, who is also the number two of Federgymnastics, is operative at the International Academy of Desio. The commissioner is entrusted with the management of all the activities of the Academy that go beyond the training of the athletes, a task that remains with the technical director Emanuela Maccarani.