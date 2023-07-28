Case of Ukrainian Olha Charlan: Fencing Federation lifts suspension and changes rule

Status: 07/28/2023 9:12 p.m

The World Fencing Federation FIE has lifted the suspension of Ukrainian Olha Charlan at the World Championships in Milan. This means that the 2008 Olympic champion can start in the team competition on Saturday.

The FIE also changed its controversial rule and declared the handshake after a match no longer mandatory. This was announced by Bruno Gares, member of the FIE Executive Committee, at a press conference.

Charlan refrained from shaking hands after her fight against the Russian Anna Smirnova on Thursday and was then disqualified. Just a few hours after the scandal, the IOC had asked the international sports associations to be sensitive to encounters between athletes from Ukraine and Russia.

IOC previously guaranteed a starting place for the Olympics

IOC President Thomas Bach gave Charlan a starting place guarantee for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday. The four-time individual world champion will receive an additional quota place if she does not qualify through sport.

