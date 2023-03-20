Home Sports Cassano: “Conte’s sacking was obvious, I’m convinced he’ll return to Inter”
Antonio Conte will return to coach Inter. This was stated by Antonio Cassano on Bobo TV after the news of his farewell to Tottenham

Antonio has no doubts Cassano: Antonio Conte will return to coach Inter. Live on Bobo TV on Twitch, the former Nerazzurri striker thus spoke of the coach’s possible sacking at Tottenham. The news has been reported in England since Telegraph right in these minutes.

Count exonerated? It doesn’t surprise me. Watch where it can go now. I am convinced that Inter are the number one option for Antonio Conte. The strong words of last weekend led in this direction”, Cassano’s statements on Conte’s future.

