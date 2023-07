New Zealander Nick Cassidy won the final Formula E race of the season in London on Sunday. His racing team Envision also secured the team classification. Brit Jake Dennis (Andretti), third on Sunday, had already been the world champion since Saturday.

The German-Austrian Maximilian Günther finished 14th in the last race, which started one and a half hours late due to rain, and was seventh overall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook