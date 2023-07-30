Home » Departure of the plane from the runway at the airport in Sinj | Info
The pilot and co-pilot were injured in the accident that happened around 19:30 at Sinj airport.

The incident happened when the “Cesna 172A” plane flew off the runway during landing and crashed into a tree at the airport in Sinj., reports Jutarnji list. On that occasion, the pilot and co-pilot were injured, but the exact extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

County center 112 Split received a report at 7:30 p.m. that an accident occurred at Sinj airport during the landing of a small plane.

According to the local media, the emergency services, the police JVP Sinj, the Croatian Air Traffic Control and the Agency for the Investigation of Accidents in Air, Maritime and Railway Transport were informed about the accident.

