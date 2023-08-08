Catalina Usme: Leading Colombia’s Women’s Soccer Team to New Heights

Colombian Women’s Soccer Team Captain Catalina Usme Inspires Country with Leadership and Goals in World Cup

Catalina Usme, the top scorer of the Colombian women’s soccer team, has captured the hearts of her country with her remarkable performance in the World Cup. Known as “Cata,” Usme has not only scored crucial goals for her team but has also demonstrated exceptional leadership on and off the field.

In Colombia’s debut match against South Korea, Usme scored the first goal that led the team to a 2-0 victory. Alongside her teammate Linda Caicedo, Usme showcased her talent and helped Colombia secure a significant win.

Despite not scoring in the match against Germany, Usme showed her leadership by motivating her teammates before the game. She assured them that they shouldn’t be intimidated and emphasized their equal abilities and conditions. This encouragement played a crucial role in Colombia’s 2-1 victory, placing them at the top of Group H.

In the round of 16, Usme once again proved her worth by scoring the only goal against Jamaica. Her precise control and remarkable finish after a cross-country pass from Ana Guzmán secured a historic victory for Colombia and propelled them to the quarterfinals for the first time ever.

Usme, who was born on December 25, 1989, in Marinilla, Antioquia, is considered one of Colombia’s top scorers. With 52 goals for the national team in the women’s division, she has become the highest goal scorer in Colombian women’s soccer history. She also leads the scoring table of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina with 30 goals.

However, Usme’s journey in soccer hasn’t been without challenges. She had to defend her passion for the sport since childhood. Initially, her mother doubted the existence of women’s soccer when she expressed her desire to become a professional player. Undeterred, Usme pursued her dream, working various jobs that allowed her time to train. She played for teams like Formas Íntimas, Independiente Santa Fe, and currently represents América de Cali, where she is considered one of the national stars.

Being one of the pioneers of women’s professional soccer in Colombia, Usme acknowledges the growth and recognition the sport has gained over the years. She proudly states that people now attend women’s soccer matches and supports the growth of the sport in her country.

As Colombia progresses in the World Cup, Usme remains focused on leading her team to success. She believes that the team can achieve much more and is determined to make a remarkable impact in the tournament.

The country is anxiously awaiting Colombia’s upcoming match against England, hoping to see Usme’s extraordinary talent and leadership shine once again.

